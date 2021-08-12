Swimming Aug 12, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be lifeguards on duty inside the concert site and swimming will be permitted until just before dark per the guidance of onsite lifeguards.Please observe the rules and regulations regarding swimming, keep within set boundaries and listen to lifeguard's whistles. 0 comments Tags Regulation Lifeguard Ethics Guidance Dark Site Boundary Whistle Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Are mask mandatory for this weekends Phish concerts in Atlantic City? All you need to know about the shows 46 min ago After having last summer's tour canceled, which included a stop to the Atlantic City beach the second weekend of August, legendary band Phish … The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE