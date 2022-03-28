 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

  • 0
032422-pac-spt-dante

On March 23 2022, in Richland, St.Augustine sophomore Dante Buonadonna, 15, a resident of Millville, is this year's Press of Atlantic City Boys Swimmer of the Year.

Dante Buonadonna

St. Augustine Prep

The sophomore was a versatile swimmer and is a returning first-team Press All-Star who won led the Prep to the No. 2 ranking in The Press Elite 11. Won races in every big dual meet and had two individual wins and two relay victories in the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Swimming Championships.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News