SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Megan Fox, Atlantic City

Megan Fox of Atlantic City swims to a first-place finish in the 400-meter freestyle at the Cape-Atlantic League Girls Swimming Championships Thursday in Atlantic City.

A first-team Press All-Star all four years. The senior won the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Championships. She finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle at the State Individual Swimming Championships at Gloucester County Institute of Technology, the highest finish in any event for an area girl. Fox was also a Press All-Star in lifeguard racing last summer, winning the three main swims of the lifeguard season.

