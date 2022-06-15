 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck

Known for its gorgeous views of the Mullica River and its blissfully serene setting, Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck sets the tone for the ultimate relaxing Father’s Day outing. This year their brunch will have two seatings, at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., for $65 per adult and $20 per child under 12. Brunch includes a selection of delicious breakfast and lunch dishes as well as a “manmosa” for Dad. Reservations must be made online in advance, but payment will be taken at the door. Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck is located at 2780 7th Ave., Sweetwater. Go to SweetwaterRiverdeck.com

Breaking News