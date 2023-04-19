Jessica Errico has gone bananas.

“I can't just do normal,” says Errico, owner and head baker at Anna Bananas Homemade Bakery and Candy Store, in Manahawkin.

Errico's fanciful store is the result of her fierce determination and wild creativity.

“Basically we'll take what you would normally get and multiply it by 10 and make it 100 time better,” she says of her bakery and candy store. She has the math right.

Almost everything you find at Anna Bananas has a twist to it. Take her “Half Baked” cupcakes, a play off the popular ice cream by Ben and Jerry's. She starts with a cupcake with brownie batter cooked into it, adds cookie dough inside and a chocolate and vanilla twist with more cookie dough and brownies on top. “It's over the top.”

And that's just one of over a dozen cupcake creations and flavors she offers from Death by Chocolate to Sangria, Margarita and Key Lime. Some themed for special events, others just everyday crazy. And delicious.

Errico is a self-taught baker that had an idea and is running with it, full speed. She does credit her upbringing with an Easy Bake Oven as having something to do with her baking skills. But not much.

“I'm a very creative person,” she explains of her motivation. “It's the creativity aspect, especially with the custom cakes. I like when people give me ideas and I'm able to roll with it. And then come up with something beautiful that not only can people stare at but it tastes good too.”

Originally from Edison, Errico graduated from Stockton University with a degree in business management. After a few years at a local hotel in sales and eventually management, she realized her sights were set elsewhere. When she helped get her sister a job at a local bakery, she decided to come along, working there weekends and learning the ropes of professional baking. Coincidently, that bakery, Tasty Cheesecake, is the same location as Anna Bananas.

She decided to leave her hotel job without a solid plan moving forward. But it didn't take long before she found her path. Three days later she was buying baking equipment and moving into that same building. This time as a 24-year-old owner and baker. And where do you go when you're a baker with little baking skills? YouTube.

“At first I had no idea what to do. So I just started watching YouTube videos and I'd sit at home for hours and watch it. I'm determined to be the best at whatever I do no matter what that is.”

It all came together and in March of 2021 Anna Bananas was born.

“I said I know I can do it,” she recalls. “And whatever I do I'm going to do it right. Whether that was getting another job or opening an ice cream parlor, which was in my mind at the time.”

Her bakery would be different from the others from the minute you walk in the door. Brightly colored walls, yellow of course, with handmade decorations, including bananas, a giant old-fashioned strip of Dots, with help from her mother, and a “candy” sign appropriately made out of candy.

She always wanted to open more than one business, but was unsure what or where that would be. Driving to work one day thinking about what business would compliment the bakery.

“All of a sudden it just hit me,” she recalls. “A candy store. And then the ideas just started flowing. I'm thinking custom chocolate covered Oreos and custom pretzels, and candy cakes.”

A little over a year after they opened the bakery she opened the candy store at the same location. And like the bakery, she wanted a candy store that offered something more. Like a candy cake.

“It's basically where we make a cake with all funky flavors, like tie-dye, and then decorate them with giant lollipops, and giant rock candy and basically load the who thing up with candy. It's a huge candy with candy all on tope and people go crazy for them.”

All their chocolate candy, like the chocolate covered Oreos, pretzels, and nut clusters, are made in house And that cheerful vibe runs through both shops.

“When you walk into the bakery it's just a fun atmosphere to begin with. Kids can run up to the Jelly Belly machine and just pull it. Ever single thing in here was handmade by either me, my mom, my step-dad or my fiance.”

She says her mother, who works with her at the bakery almost every day, did not possess many baking skills either. As did her grandmother, Ann, who the place is named after. Ann is also Errico's middle name and the childhood nickname, “Anna Banana”, was a natural choice for her new venture.

And beyond the atmosphere, the real magic begins.

“We take classic deserts and put a twist on them, making them even better than you can imagine,” she says of her baked goods.

She offers a variety of themed and classic cookies, all with her signature twist, but she says one of her most popular items are the stuffed cookies, a mash-up of epic proportion where the sky is the limit. She suggests trying the Italian rainbow cookies stuffed with a chocolate chip cookie. Or the S'mores cookie which is stuffed with a giant marshmallow in the middle with the outside loaded with graham crackers and chocolate chips. Her newest creation is a Snickers cookie which is stuffed with bits of Snickers candy bar, peanuts, caramel and chocolate chips.

And her creativity is definitely on display with her decorated cakes. From themed to wedding, there's a flair to the decorating with splashes of color, some humorous and fun, others beautifully elegant. Errico will spend days researching designs, sketching a cake, work with sculptures and special decorations for her creations.

“Anyone can take fresh flowers and throw them on a cake. Yes, they look beautiful. But I sit there and

hand pipe butter cream into individual flowers and place them on the cake. Those kinds of cakes, where I take my time and create each individual flower and stick it on the cake make it stand out.”

Errico also suggests sampling their New York style cheesecakes, all made with Philadelphia brand cream cheese in their kitchen in what is a process that takes several days. One cheesecake that she enjoys has the risque name of the “Slutty Cheesecake.”

She starts with her own cheesecake, and in-house cookie dough, adds a layer of Oreos and tops it with another layer of their cheesecake, which is drizzled with caramel and chocolate ganache with even more chocolate chips cookies and Oreos on top. It's become a customer favorite.

She quips that people say the slutty cheesecake gets around town. Her mom prefers calling it the “Funky Cheesecake”.

And who knows what the future will bring.

“I'm always on the lookout for what we're going to do next. I have just too many ideas sometimes.”

Anna Bananas Homemade Bakery and Candy Store

657 E Bay Avenue

Manahawkin, NJ

Hours

Tuesday – Saturday 9 am – 4 pm

Sunday – 9 am – 2pm

Closed Monday

609-488-2323

On Facebook and Instagram : annabananasbakerynj