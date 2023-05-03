Jerry Klause is spreading peace, one pie at a time.

Klause is founder and owner of Peace Pie, a different take on the ubiquitous ice cream sandwich.

“There's a lot of ice cream sandwiches that use different cookies.,” he explains. “And there's a lot of ice cream sandwiches that use different flavors of ice cream. There's places that say come in, pick that cookie and put that ice Cream on it. What I added to that was a different layer of a flavored substrate. Pie filling.”

It's the pie filling that makes all the difference.

“It's unique,” he says. “It's so unique I have a patent on it.”

The Peace Pies are so popular that since he started the business in 2012 he's opened seven stores in four different states, from St. Augustine, FL to Woodstock, NY. Locally, you'll find the pies at stores in Ventnor and Cape May, which he calls “the cutest store you ever saw.”

The story of how the Peace Pie was created is as colorful as the guy who created it. It was Thanksgiving 2010, and Klause and his family were having their big feast at his home at the time, in Woodstock, NY.

“I decided to make a pecan pie, shortbread, and vanilla ice cream lasagna,” he recalls. “My go-to pie was a pecan pie with a shortbread cookie crust. I decided to make this layered desert of shortbread, ice cream and pecan pie filling. I froze it and immediately said, this is an ice cream sandwich business. I said no one's ever done this with an ice cream sandwich.”

Klause's journey to inventor of the desert is a two-beer story. Brought up in Ocean City, he graduated from Villanova with a business degree ( “I studied how to stay out of the draft.”). The child of a family of entrepreneurs he was raised to own your own business. His first venture out of college, selling t-shirt and suntan lotion on the boardwalk, morphed/evolved several years later into a silk-screen printing business producing rock concert t-shirts. In the 20 years he was involved in that enterprise he says he has printed 200 million shirts.

“If you went to a concert in the 80's or early 90's there's a better than 50/50 chance that you bought a t-shirt that I printed,”he says.

Klause is also a musician, which led him to open a recording studio, in Scullville, and record label, Treasure Records. He recorded with some well-known musicians, like Bruce Springsteen with Soozie Tyrell, Larry Campbell, and local favorite, Patty Blee. His involvement with Band drummer Levon Helm, led him to his 10-year stay in Woodstock.

When he made his first Peace Pie he asked a friend and business associate to try it and was told, “This is the most delicious thing I've ever tasted.” That may have been the catalyst which sent him on a journey to find the pieces for his creation, cookies and ice cream. He knew how to make the pie filling.

“I knew I wasn’t going be a baker but I was very particular about finding a volume manufacturer who could stay true to my recipes,” he recalls. “This year my cookie order is 30,000 pounds, over 600,000 cookies.”

Eventually he found the right combination of crispy cookie and smooth ice cream and was ready to ready to go public. While his original intention was to sell them wholesale, he decided retail would be a better fit and started making them at his home in Margate.

At first, he liked the name Pie Scream, but was unable to secure the rights. It was an aging hippie in Woodstock that gave him the idea for a name of his new product – Peace Pie. Unfortunately that name was also unavailable, taken by Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream, but through determination he was able to finally own the name.

His diligence paid off. The outside cookies are crunchy but light, unlike the doughy waffle covering you get in most ice cream sandwiches. The ice cream is creamy and the pie fillings are just sweet enough to add that winning touch. From his initial pie, he now offers over 70 different flavors throughout the seven locations with names like Jersey Devil, Boston Cream, Chocolate Covered Strawberry and Peanut Butter Blondie.

“When you bite into it you have three different flavors, three different textures, and then you chew it and the whole thing blows up in your mouth,” he says.

His favorite is Pecan Pie, the original. Shortbread cookie, pecan pie filling made with maple syrup and vanilla ice cream. The one that sells the most is Salted Caramel Brownie: chocolate cookies, vanilla ice cream, and salted caramel and brownie hunks.

He was first able to test the retail sales waters when friend Cookie Till, of Steve and Cookie's Restaurant, in Margate, asked him if he wanted to be a part of her summertime farmer's market. He credits Till for being his first taste tester and offering him some advise.

“She gave me the best advice, “keep your recipes simple: a stick of butter, a cup of sugar, a teaspoon of salt.”The other piece of advice from Cookie was to do one thing. So we don’t do milkshakes or scoops or cones, just ice cream sandwiches. We make them fresh every day.

From farmer's markets and street fairs he moved into his first permanent location in Cape May, a colorful store off the Washington Street Mall, in 2018. The next year he opened one in Charleston, NC, a year after that in St. Augustine, FL, then Ventnor. They can even be found sold on the beach. As the popularity grew so did his locations.

“There's an incredible amount of brand loyalty for these things. If you've got something that's really good and you turn it into fun, and you're not too much of a jerk, people will buy it. And then they'll keep buying it.”

Peace Pie

7307 Ventnor Avenue

Ventnor, NJ

609-457-0655

-or-

326 Carpenters Lane

Cape May, NJ

609-435-5321