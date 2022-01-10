Sweeney era atop NJ Senate ends with gov campaign on horizon

“My election is proof positive of how angry people are," he said. “They’re just frustrated and angry.”

That's leading him to consider a potential run for governor in 2025.

“There’s an interest there,” he said.

But in the meantime, as he weighs running, he is also planning to create a bipartisan, university-based think tank that will focus on making the state more affordable, though details are still being worked out, he said.

The legislation Sweeney has sponsored or pushed through the Legislature has transformed the state: a phased in $15 an hour minimum wage that will be indexed to inflation; paid sick leave; a $2 billion transportation trust fund; higher taxes on the wealthy; hundreds of millions of more dollars in school aid; an overhaul of the state's pension and retiree benefits system; and countless other bills.

Sweeney's allies and friends — including some Republicans — have said he stands out in politics because he does not go back on promises.