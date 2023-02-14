PORT NORRIS — State police are asking the public if it can help identify an aggravated assault suspect based on a sketch.

A white man, believed to be in his 30s, pressed a black semi-automatic handgun, with a dark-brown grip, against a juvenile's head during an encounter on Saturday, State Police said on Tuesday.

An approaching vehicle scared off the suspect, who fled on foot heading east toward Iron Bridge Road, police said.

The man reportedly has a red beard and was wearing a dark hooded jacket, police said.

A sketch, made by the State Police Forensics Imaging Unit, was released on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036. Tips can be provided anonymously, police said.