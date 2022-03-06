Surf might be different from island to island, but the culture stays the same

BRIGANTINE — From pro surfers to baby "groms," and from island to island, surf culture at the Jersey Shore may change, but one thing seems universal: surf shops are like a "second home" for surfers.

So, whether you're in Brigantine, Ventnor, Ocean City or Cape May, stores like Brig Surf Shop and Heritage Surf and Sport are chill spots for surfers, when they're on land.

"Surfers like to stop in their local surf shops. It's like what we call home," said Bob McClay, a realtor in Brigantine for nearly a decade.

The island of Brigantine has evolved into a popular spot for surfing by visitors and locals alike.

"We have great surf and an incredible surf community. From the youngest to the oldest, Brigantine is a really neat surf community. The island itself creates it," said McClay, who has been a Brigantine resident since 1974.

McClay went to the Brig Surf Shop on a recent Saturday morning to support his friend, Mike Freihofer, during the Brig Surf Shop's "grand opening extravaganza," after ripping some waves at the island's jetty.

"I think it's going to be a great addition to the island and give people more choices for their surf lifestyle," said McClay about Big Surf Shop, which in the weeks since its opening over Presidents Day Weekend is already becoming a meeting spot here.

Opening up his first surf shop on an island where surfing is as common as breathing was a no-brainer for Freihofer, 56, of Northfield, who's been working in the surf industry for over 40 years.

"I can't think of another beach community that likes their community and their beaches as much as Brigantine. The surf culture is so different here in the way they embrace the beach," said Freihofer. "It's really hard to quantify, but everyone from Brigantine loves the beach here. I mean, they really love the beach. Kind of like Ocean City with their Boardwalk."

Freihofer, who has been an avid surfer since high school, said he wanted his shop to enhance the island's distinctive surf culture by offering surfers a warm, welcoming environment with a spacious, no-pressure atmosphere.

They even have a lounge area for guests to hang out, read surfing magazine, or just enjoy the shop's positive vibes, which is different than many surf shops in the area.

Freihofer learned lessons in hospitality to "always take care of people and welcome everybody" from his mentor, George Gerlach, the founder of Surfer Supplies in Ocean City. Gerlach got Freihofer into surf retail when he was 16. A picture of Gerlach hangs in an adorned frame inside the Brig Surf Shop as homage to his teacher.

Gerlach passed away in 2011, but Greg Beck, co-owner of Surfer Supplies in Ocean City along with his business partner Andrew Funk are "preserving what George built," according to the store's website.

"George was a very special man to a lot of people and helped pioneer the surfing scene here in this area," said Beck, 56, a resident from Ocean City.

Gerlach founded Surfer Supplies in 1962, after bringing his homemade wooden surfboard to the Ocean City beach and generating a large crowd of onlookers as he rode the waves.

This sparked the interest of surfing in Ocean City around the time surfing's popularity surged in the United States in the 1960s.

Gerlach became known "as an honest and knowledgeable surfer/entrepreneur" in the region, which is one of the reasons why Beck said the shop has been in business for so long and people keep coming.

"George was always keen on an individual's needs and enjoying his interactions with customers. The relationships you create with people and customers is a lot of fun," said Beck, who used to work at Surfer Supplies with Funk before buying it in 2006.

Beck said people visit the shop because the shop continues to be "homey, organic and very welcoming."

"A lot of people like to hang out here. They share the stoke of a great surf session. Perhaps they'll come in after surfing and say how beautiful it was out there, the dolphins were swimming, you know, just sharing the positive energy among other interactions, but that's just one of the things people do when they come here. They're going to share," Beck said.

Randy Young, the owner of Heritage Surf & Shop in Margate, said besides providing surfers with two floors' worth of surfboards, surf gear, clothing, shoes, sunglasses, in-shop repairs, and other surfer related products/services, the shop hosts different events to stay connected to the community.

That includes events where a professional surfer comes out to narrate and talk about a movie they surfed in, and free movie nights with drinks and snacks in the shop's courtyard.

The shop also created a club for surfers of all ages and skills that offers lessons, competitions, camps and trips.

The groms, a term to describe younger surfers, like to hang out in the shop and look at things, Young said. That hasn't changed for surf aficionados since Young was a kid.

Young said the new generations also visit the shop often to watch movies or try a new demo product. The shop is also affiliated with Stacey's Surf and Paddle, which gives the shop's customers, especially new surfers or those interested in surfing, the opportunity to take Stacey's Surf Camp, private surf lessons and group surf lessons in the area.

All seemed to agree that depending on where people go to surf, the surfing beaches can vary from how many there are to how crowded they are, but surfers always bond by surfing together.

"It's like a family down here. People surf together and become friends," said Young about the surf culture in the area. "A lot of times, people have different personalities, but if they surf together they become friends."

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.