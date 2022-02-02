 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surf Dog Bar & Grill
Naked Wings with Cherry BBQ Dipping Sauce

Surf Dog calls them “Naked Wings,” but the truth is they are dressed to the nines in a killer dry rub with garlic, cumin and chili powder. And their dip is one of the few at Wing Wars to buck the creamy trend in favor of their Cherry BBQ Sauce, which makes this easily one of the most interesting wing/dip combos in this year’s Wing Wars lineup.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

