Surf City fire damages ScoJo's Restaurant

SURF CITY — A midnight fire Thursday left damage to the second floor at Scojo's Restaurant, the Surf City Volunteer Fire Company said in a news release.

Surf City, Ship Bottom and High Point firefighters responded to the fire at 12:53 a.m. The initial water supply was delayed by a jammed fire hydrant cap, but it was eventually removed with a pipe wrench, the release said. The fire was limited to the second floor, saving the majority of the building.