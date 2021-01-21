 Skip to main content
Surf City fire damages ScoJo's Restaurant
SURF CITY — A midnight fire Thursday left damage to the second floor at Scojo's Restaurant, the Surf City Volunteer Fire Company said in a news release.

Surf City, Ship Bottom and High Point firefighters responded to the fire at 12:53 a.m. The initial water supply was delayed by a jammed fire hydrant cap, but it was eventually removed with a pipe wrench, the release said. The fire was limited to the second floor, saving the majority of the building.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office, the release said.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

