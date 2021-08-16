 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supreme Court to weigh Cumberland County Jail closing plan
0 comments
top story

Supreme Court to weigh Cumberland County Jail closing plan

Cumberland County jail

(Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — A lawsuit over the closing of the Cumberland County Jail will be heard by the New Jersey Supreme Court.

The Daily Journal reported Monday that plans for a large-scale prisoner transfer are on hold as the state's highest court weighs whether to permanently close the jail.

An Appeals Court ruling earlier this month favored Cumberland County's plans to close jail citing that state law does not appear to require the county to operate a jail because of its small size.

Plans to close the jail permanently were announced last summer as the county backed off a plan to build a new, $65 million jail.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News