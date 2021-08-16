Supreme Court to weigh Cumberland County Jail closing plan

BRIDGETON — A lawsuit over the closing of the Cumberland County Jail will be heard by the New Jersey Supreme Court.

The Daily Journal reported Monday that plans for a large-scale prisoner transfer are on hold as the state's highest court weighs whether to permanently close the jail.

An Appeals Court ruling earlier this month favored Cumberland County's plans to close jail citing that state law does not appear to require the county to operate a jail because of its small size.

Plans to close the jail permanently were announced last summer as the county backed off a plan to build a new, $65 million jail.

