This is the biggest change from previous days. I'm going with a dry day. The reason for the change is that the low pressure system mentioned on Saturday should weaken and slide offshore. That will allow high pressure to move in from the south, nearing New Jersey.
We'll go with a mix of sun and clouds for the day. The dew points will lower into the dry 50s, making it not only sunny, but not sticky as well.
Morning temperatures will start around 60 degrees, 50s in the rural Pine Barrens. Into the afternoon, highs will reach into the mid-70s at the shore again. Inland towns will be around 80. Winds will be weak from the west and should allow that cooling sea breeze to come back in.
Sunday evening will be very comfortable, falling into the 70s and 60s.
