 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday

  • 0

This is the biggest change from previous days. I'm going with a dry day. The reason for the change is that the low pressure system mentioned on Saturday should weaken and slide offshore. That will allow high pressure to move in from the south, nearing New Jersey. 

We'll go with a mix of sun and clouds for the day. The dew points will lower into the dry 50s, making it not only sunny, but not sticky as well.

Morning temperatures will start around 60 degrees, 50s in the rural Pine Barrens. Into the afternoon, highs will reach into the mid-70s at the shore again. Inland towns will be around 80. Winds will be weak from the west and should allow that cooling sea breeze to come back in.

Sunday evening will be very comfortable, falling into the 70s and 60s.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newly opened Moonshiners Bar and Grill in Mays Landing is here to stay

Newly opened Moonshiners Bar and Grill in Mays Landing is here to stay

How do you not love a roadhouse? You know the kind of place - often located on a rural stretch of road with a parking lot full of Harley Davidsons and simple, straightforward aesthetics that somehow add to the charm. A great roadhouse is the kind of spot where you can come as you are and throw back a beer and some snacks with your buddies and have a damn good time doing it.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News