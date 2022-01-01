Sunday will be the transition day

As a whole, I believe Sunday will be fairly dry. Only expect about 30% of your Sunday to be wet during the day. That being said, it will be cloudy, something we've been used to since last Monday.

Sunday morning will also bring another familiar face, coastal flooding. With the new moon Sunday, as well as a lack of an offshore wind, will mean that minor stage tidal flooding will be present yet again. If you flooded Friday or Saturday, you will do again Sunday. Expect the "typical" areas to flood. Don't drive through the saltwater and make sure to move your cars if you need to.

Winds will be light during the day, coming from the southwest around 10 mph. High temperatures will be 55 to 65 degrees, not rising all that much from where they will be early Sunday morning.

A ton of cold air will be lurking to our west, though, and that will enter late Sunday. It'll all start with the passage of a cold front 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. A heavy, but brief, line of rain may accompany this. If it does, we'll watch for damaging winds again.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

