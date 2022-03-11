Sunday will be a day more like January

The jacket, hats and gloves will all be needed on Sunday.
Winds chills will be in the single digits to start off the day.
From there, wind chills will be in the 20s all day long. Air temperatures will peak around 40 degrees, about ten degrees below average for mid-March.
The March sun will still do a good job of making it feel warmer when the air is still and in places like your car and house. Therefore, you'll save on the heat considering the air temperature outside.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
