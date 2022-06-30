Sunday: Trending drier

Sunday's going to be a day where I can't completely rule out a shower or storm at any point. However, most of you are going to be dry and all of us will be rain-free for a large majority of the day.

While to our south and east, we don't quite fully leave the grasp of the cold front. Cape May County, closest to the front, will be mostly cloudy. Meanwhile, it'll be mostly sunny in Brick and Seaside Heights.

There is a low shower risk south of the Black Horse Pike through 9 a.m. Then, a storm may flare up anywhere from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. To stress, though, most of you will be 100% dry Sunday.

Winds will slowly from the southwest to the drier, northwest direction as the day goes on. Even the shore should have an offshore wind for the late afternoon.

Morning temperatures will kick off the day around 70 degrees. The heat wave should be over, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s inland and low 80s at the shore. It'll be a better hair day, with dew points in the "touch humid" low 60s.

Fireworks will take place in Lavallette. Expect temperatures in the 70s during the evening, with a mainly clear sky.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

