Sunday: Trending drier, with coolest air

There will still be showers Sunday moving, ending between 8 and 11 a.m., as the cold front moves offshore. The first places that will be dry will be near the New Jersey Turnpike. Cape May and the shore will be last. I'd expect you see no more than two hours of rain between sunrise and 11 a.m.

From there, we'll see partial clearing. However, the strong June sun, in conjunction with the still humid air, there will be returning pop-up showers and storms. I wouldn't cancel your p.m. beach trip, but make sure you can hop in the car or in a store in case it pours for a half hour.

Again, areas of roadway flooding will be possible.

The good news is that fireworks will be dry as the front moves further away and the rain fizzles out. Enjoy.

Temperatures will start around 70 degrees, with that balmy feel again. Into the afternoon, highs will be 80 to 85 degrees. The cloud cover and spotty rain will put a cap on temperatures.

During the evening, temperatures will be in the 70s.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

