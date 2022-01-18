 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday: Swing and a miss from nor'easter
Sunday: Swing and a miss from nor'easter

WxBell Sunday

The GFS, American, computer model's ensemble runs. Ensembles take the main GFS computer model and tweak it slightly so that a range of scenarios play out. Low-pressure systems are shown here for late Sunday. Not that they are all located well out to sea, which means South Jersey will almost certainty not see a nor'easter directly impact the region. 

It's increasingly likely that Sunday will be a dry and even sunny day in South Jersey. Another storm will move off the Florida coast. It will largely follow the path of Saturday's storm, staying a little further east than it. 

With this storm being weaker than the Saturday one and further east, I don't see a scenario that we see any rain or snow from it at this time. However, given the chaotic pattern, I'll monitor it for another day before official declaring Sunday dry. 

Storm Checklist

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Breaking News