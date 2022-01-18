Sunday: Swing and a miss from nor'easter

It's increasingly likely that Sunday will be a dry and even sunny day in South Jersey. Another storm will move off the Florida coast. It will largely follow the path of Saturday's storm, staying a little further east than it.

With this storm being weaker than the Saturday one and further east, I don't see a scenario that we see any rain or snow from it at this time. However, given the chaotic pattern, I'll monitor it for another day before official declaring Sunday dry.