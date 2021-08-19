Sunday: Same Boat, Zac Brown Band

Sunday will be nearly the same as Saturday, weather-wise, as Henri continues to churn a few hundred miles directly to our east. Zac Brown Band's newest song (the music video was released Aug. 6) feels appropriate here, as they close out the last night of the concert.

Expect a breezy northwest to southwest wind, with gusts 25 to 30 mph. High temperatures will again sit around 80, sliding into the 70s after dark. It will remain muggy.

Rain will be a little less widespread than Sunday. Therefore, expect a better chance of getting through the concert with dry memories of this memorable concert weekend.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.