SUMMERS, JOHN R., 101, of Egg Harbor City, passed away March 21, 2023 at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, NJ. He was born July 3, 1921 in Philadelphia, PA. He enlisted in the Army Aircorps in 1943 and was stationed in Miami, FL as an aircraft mechanic. After the war, his family settled in Somers Point, NJ. He was Third Commander at Post 352 Somers Point American Legion. He was a charter member of Am Vets 911 and one of the founding members who built the Somers Point AL Post which still stands today. In October 1967, he married Dolores Summers (nee Mueller) and resided on the 200 block of Cincinnati Avenue in Egg Harbor City until 2016. He was employed as a carpenter for Egg Harbor Boat on Boston Ave in Egg Harbor City

for many years until retirement He enjoyed collecting guns and watches. He was a devoted husband and grandfather spending time with his family. e is survived by his daughter in law, Maria Berggoetz, granddaughters, Lee Walsh (Thomas) and Lynn Harris (John).He is predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Summers, his siblings: Helen, Anna and Henry. His beloved wife, Dolores and stepson, William Berggoetz,whom he loved very much. Visitation will take place at Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue Egg Harbor City on Saturday, April 1 from 11am 12pm. A service will follow at 12pm. Burial will take place at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. A celebration of his life to take place at the Somers Point American Legion Post 352 to follow after the funeral services. The family would like to thank Meadowview nursing home and staff, Robert Frolow and Charlie Rosenbaum for all their help, love and care of John. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to American Legion Post 352, Somers Point and/or Absecon VFW Color Guard 9462. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com.