Summer Reimet, soccer, Monmouth

Congratulations Summer Reimet who will be continuing her soccer career at Monmouth University! @ACPressHuba pic.twitter.com/n5X5vWe3tN— OCNJSD Athletics (@OCRedRaiders) November 10, 2021
