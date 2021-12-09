Summer Reimet and Hope Slimmer

Reimet scored a state-best 62 goals, while Slimmer added 43 assists. Both had amazing chemistry on the field, with most of Reimet's goals coming on Slimmer's assists. Reimet and Slimmer finished as the program leader in goals (131) and assists (80), respectively. Reimet (Monmouth University) and Slimmer (College of Charleston) will continue their soccer careers at NCAA Division I programs.