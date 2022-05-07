Summary of what's to come

The coastal flooding will recede early Sunday morning. Then, expect strong winds, perhaps damaging near and along the coast. Rain will end from west to east across the state Sunday. Those in Cumberland and Ocean counties will likely end in the morning, with Atlantic and Cape May counties in the afternoon.
A round of minor stage coastal flooding is then likely during Sunday afternoon. Moderate flood stage will be likely early Monday as northeast winds continue to howl. The Tuesday and Wednesday morning high tides will likely be in minor flood stage. Winds will be weaker Monday through Wednesday, but still be very breezy.
