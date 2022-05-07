 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summary of what's to come

  • 0

The coastal flooding will recede early Sunday morning. Then, expect strong winds, perhaps damaging near and along the coast. Rain will end from west to east across the state Sunday. Those in Cumberland and Ocean counties will likely end in the morning, with Atlantic and Cape May counties in the afternoon. 

A round of minor stage coastal flooding is then likely during Sunday afternoon. Moderate flood stage will be likely early Monday as northeast winds continue to howl. The Tuesday and Wednesday morning high tides will likely be in minor flood stage. Winds will be weaker Monday through Wednesday, but still be very breezy. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News