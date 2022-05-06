Summary of what's happening

Periods of rain will continue through Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be mostly dry, even if it's just 55% dry. Damaging winds and power outages will be possible near the shore Saturday into Sunday, with sustained winds 25 to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph.
The first of what should be four consecutive rounds of tidal flooding will start early Sunday morning and end Monday afternoon. Additional tidal flooding is expected at times until Wednesday. Minor to moderate beach erosion will be expected.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
