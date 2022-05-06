 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summary of what's happening

  • 0
Multi-Impact Storm

Periods of rain will continue through Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be mostly dry, even if it's just 55% dry. Damaging winds and power outages will be possible near the shore Saturday into Sunday, with sustained winds 25 to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph.

The first of what should be four consecutive rounds of tidal flooding will start early Sunday morning and end Monday afternoon. Additional tidal flooding is expected at times until Wednesday. Minor to moderate beach erosion will be expected. 

Storm Threats

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News