Summary of the storm to come

Conditions will improve Wednesday. However, it will still be a stormy day.

A few showers will be present during the day. However, it will be more dry than not. The most rain will be seen in Ocean and Atlantic counties. Between 8 and 10 p.m., the rain will move out. 

Beach erosion will continue to be present, taking another bite of sand away from the coastline.

Minor stage coastal flooding will be around for the Wednesday p.m. high tide in many spots with flooding expected between 3 and 6 p.m. The Delaware Bay should be flood free.

Winds will be breezy from the north to northwest. However, it will be weaker than the past couple of days and no damage is expected. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
