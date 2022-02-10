 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sugar Factory

Sugar factory valentine's shake 2022

Wanna share something sweet with your sweetheart? Look no further than the Crazy for You Insane Milkshake from Sugar Factory.

Forget the crappy box of Russel Stover candies and instead opt for sharing a sweet treat with your sweetheart that is actually worth getting excited about. Sugar Factory at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has whipped up a Valentine’s Day shake that is sure to please. The Crazy For You Insane Milkshake is made with a blend of strawberry ice cream and New York cheesecake served in a red chocolate mug topped with whipped cream, cherry gummy hearts, M&M’s, chocolate hearts and gumdrops. And it’s served with two straws, just to kick up the romance factor a bit. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to SugarFactory.com.

