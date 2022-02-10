Forget the crappy box of Russel Stover candies and instead opt for sharing a sweet treat with your sweetheart that is actually worth getting excited about. Sugar Factory at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has whipped up a Valentine’s Day shake that is sure to please. The Crazy For You Insane Milkshake is made with a blend of strawberry ice cream and New York cheesecake served in a red chocolate mug topped with whipped cream, cherry gummy hearts, M&M’s, chocolate hearts and gumdrops. And it’s served with two straws, just to kick up the romance factor a bit. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to SugarFactory.com.