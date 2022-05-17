A crowd of family and friends came out to watch students arrive for the Middle Township High School prom in Cape May Court House.
Stylish arrivals: Middle Township prom
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating after a man fell to his death from a Boardwalk high-rise Thursday morning.
ATLANTIC CITY — As part of its attempt to follow state and federal park rules at Gardner's Basin, the city put out to bid rental contracts for…
CAPE MAY — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday on Lafayette Street, city officials said.
OCEAN CITY — With Memorial Day closing fast and projections for a busy summer in 2022, a pink Ocean City landmark at Ninth Street and Central …
CAPE MAY — A 74-year-old man suffered multiple injuries, including a broken jaw, when he was attacked May 7, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. held an emotional news conference Tuesday, angrily denying that the city’s eviction of Fish Heads’ food …
OCEAN CITY — The president of a contracting company said Tuesday that a worker’s fatal fall May 2 occurred when a concrete platform collapsed …
Route 50 between the Atlantic City Expressway and the entrance to the Atlantic County 5-H Fairgrounds was closed from about 8 p.m. Thursday to…
WILDWOOD — As a senior in high school, Susan Negersmith brought her little sister everywhere. She was old enough to drive, but her half-sister…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE