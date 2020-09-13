Making the most of learning during COVID-19: “I don’t really like it … but it makes me feel safe,” said Harrison Gilbert, a fourth grader at St. Joseph Regional School. He added the Plexiglas around his desk also gives him an added sense of safety.
With 100th anniversary approaching, uncertainty surrounds Miss America: For the first year since 2005, there won’t be a new winner crowned due to the cancellation of the competition because of the coronavirus. The organization did not announce a date or location for 2021 and has not made public a location or a date for 2022’s event.
St. Joseph Academy promises enhanced curriculum at ribbon cutting: Principal Lynn Domenico explained plans for increased SAT prep, dual-credit courses and early admission programs in an effort to increase future enrollment.
With Roar to the Shore canceled, Wildwood businesses miss bikers' money: The event, which has brought in thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts over the past two decades, was canceled this year after organizers said the city denied them permits.
The weather was perfect for MotoAmerica motorcycle event at NJMP: Sunny skies, perfect weather and, of course, the sounds of engines roaring around the track — some bikes in the more advanced classes topping 190 mph — highlighted the event Saturday.
