Students return to Atlantic Cape for spring semester

MAYS LANDING — Students recently returned to Atlantic Cape Community College’s three campuses in Mays Landing, Atlantic City and Cape May to begin the spring semester.

Atlantic Cape students were seen on Jan. 17 at the Mays Landing campus gathering for classes and recreation, such as table tennis and enjoying breakfast foods provided by the Atlantic Cape Student Government Association. The SGA also celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Day by airing the film “Selma” in the Student Center lobby.