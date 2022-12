MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College’s Student Government Association held De-stress December events as a way to help fellow students relax during final exam week.

The events included activities and free food for students at all three of the college’s campuses. Among activities were a visit from therapy dogs and craft fairs.

“De-stress December is a way for the students to wind down the semester, chill, feel good and relax,” Student Engagement Manager Lisa Givens said.