Stroz finds 'home' with members of the Air Force Reserves

However, Stroz prefers to talk about the people he has worked with.

One of those individuals was his commander and an individual he flew with, Joseph McNeil. McNeil was also one of the Greensboro Four, a group of four Black men who sat at a lunch counter in 1960s Greensboro, North Carolina, in defiance of segregation.

“The people you work with in the military are generally some of the best people you will ever meet,” he said. “In the military, you will walk down the street and people will look you in the eye and say, ‘Good morning,’ and they really mean it.”

One of his proudest moments was when his squadron from McGuire had the chance to memorialize 18 members they lost in 1976, after their aircraft crashed in England during a thunderstorm. In 1996, 20 years later, Stroz and a fellow Air Force member raised money to erect a memorial at the site.

Stroz said the entire English town turned out for the event. He remembered that as the commander of the squadron spoke, the wind rustled in the trees overhead, and Stroz said it was as if “the spirits of those people were finally free.”

But if you point out too many of Stroz’s accomplishments, he’s quick to downplay them.