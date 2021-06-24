Strikers search for goals, wing backs shine at Euro 2020

“I knew as soon as I would be in the national team, the critics would come out — that is part of the football game but I never give up,” Benzema said. “Everyone was waiting for this goal and that was some kind of extra motivation for me. Of course there is another pressure than when you play for your club because it is your whole country but for me it is a great pleasure.”

At least it was Mbappé who earned a penalty for Benzema, which is a greater contribution than Kane has made as England also advanced as group winners.

Euro 2020, however, will be missing Europe’s leading striker in the knockout phase. Three goals from Robert Lewandowski weren’t enough to carry Poland through to the next round.

The top individual scorer is, unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo, with five for Portugal.

But it's own-goals that made a big splash. After only nine own-goals from 1960 to 2016 at European Championships, there have been eight in less than two weeks this year.

While some leading strikers are struggling to make an impact, this tournament has been a stage for wing backs to shine.