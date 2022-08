STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — More than 175 children and adults shared a love of reading and community support in Storywalk during July and August through a partnership of the Ocean County Library Stafford Branch and the Hunger Foundation of Southern Ocean. Attendees strolled through the Stafford Community Garden at Lake Manahawkin, stopping at points along the way to follow the storyline of Kari Percival’s gentle introduction to outdoor environments for young readers, “How to Say Hello to a Worm.”