Most of us have been lucky enough to have experienced the magic and wonder that exists within its castle shaped walls. The mid-sized children’s amusement park has been a South Jersey destination center for generations of families since opening its doors in 1955. Open from late March through December, the seasonal facility sees more than 100,000 guests per year; all coming for the 40 different whimsical attractions including 18 rides and five restaurants with variety for the whole family.

“The rides came around the late '60s to early '70s. We’ve added a lot more food options, we’ve upgraded our training and our technology. We’ve really done a lot to improve the park for the guest experience, but we haven’t done anything to change our values and who we are,” says Jessica Panetta, who has worked as director of operations for more than a decade at the facility.

This is not the first time Storybook Land has been voted for any Best of The Press awards, but the timeless ambience with modern upgrades to improve guest experience have kept the park notable. This year it was named Best Amusement Park in the In the Community category.