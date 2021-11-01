Most of us have been lucky enough to have experienced the magic and wonder that exists within its castle shaped walls. The mid-sized children’s amusement park has been a South Jersey destination center for generations of families since opening its doors in 1955. Open from late March through December, the seasonal facility sees more than 100,000 guests per year; all coming for the 40 different whimsical attractions including 18 rides and five restaurants with variety for the whole family.
“The rides came around the late '60s to early '70s. We’ve added a lot more food options, we’ve upgraded our training and our technology. We’ve really done a lot to improve the park for the guest experience, but we haven’t done anything to change our values and who we are,” says Jessica Panetta, who has worked as director of operations for more than a decade at the facility.
This is not the first time Storybook Land has been voted for any Best of The Press awards, but the timeless ambience with modern upgrades to improve guest experience have kept the park notable. This year it was named Best Amusement Park in the In the Community category.
“We know exactly who we are; we’re a mid-sized theme park, we don’t have huge rides or bigger, faster and scarier rides,” says Panetta. “We cater to little kids and that age group, that’s our focus: what can make them and their families happy, I like to say the park is just their size."
The park boasts about keeping ride lines shorter, as well as keeping true to its laid-back, nostalgic family-friendly environment.
“We have people who come in and say, ‘Oh my gosh, it still looks the same since I was here,’ but at the same time we are always adding rides, and updating, and making the park bigger and better for the guests,” Panetta says.
Storybook Land hopes to make progress on a new ride announced years ago in 2022. The spinning, Cinderella-themed ride was delayed due to logistical issues as a result of COVID-19, but the park plans to have it finished soon.
“We’re hoping to get the ball rolling on that, because that will bring the park a little bit into the next level. Whenever we do something we do it big, we don’t just put a ride in and call it a day; so we promise it’ll be worth the wait,” Panetta says.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba