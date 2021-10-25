 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm watches are out to cover the storm, along with a risk for severe weather
0 comments

Storm watches are out to cover the storm, along with a risk for severe weather

Flash flood watch

Where: All Jersey Shore counties, including Burlington County

When: 8 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday

What: Stream, creek and roadway flooding

Note: This covers rainfall flooding, not coastal flooding. That being said, the shore, which is highly built up, will be at greatest risk for rainfall flooding.

Gale Watch

Where: The Delaware Bay and the near-offshore waters

When: 6 a.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday

What: Gale-force winds that can damage vessels and reduce visibility. 

Note: A storm warning is in effect for well-offshore waters. 

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather

Where: All of New Jersey, including Philadelphia

When: Through 7 a.m. Tuesday

Note: Severe weather will be possible from a stretch roughly from midnight to dawn Tuesday

SPC Risk Monday, October 25

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News