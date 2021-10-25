Storm watches are out to cover the storm, along with a risk for severe weather

Flash flood watch
Where: All Jersey Shore counties, including Burlington County
When: 8 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday
What: Stream, creek and roadway flooding
Note: This covers rainfall flooding, not coastal flooding. That being said, the shore, which is highly built up, will be at greatest risk for rainfall flooding.
Gale Watch
Where: The Delaware Bay and the near-offshore waters
When: 6 a.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday
What: Gale-force winds that can damage vessels and reduce visibility.
Note: A storm warning is in effect for well-offshore waters.
Marginal Risk for Severe Weather
Where: All of New Jersey, including Philadelphia
When: Through 7 a.m. Tuesday
Note: Severe weather will be possible from a stretch roughly from midnight to dawn Tuesday
