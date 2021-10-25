Storm watches are out to cover the storm, along with a risk for severe weather

Flash flood watch

Where: All Jersey Shore counties, including Burlington County

When: 8 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday

What: Stream, creek and roadway flooding

Note: This covers rainfall flooding, not coastal flooding. That being said, the shore, which is highly built up, will be at greatest risk for rainfall flooding.

Gale Watch

Where: The Delaware Bay and the near-offshore waters

When: 6 a.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday

What: Gale-force winds that can damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Note: A storm warning is in effect for well-offshore waters.

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather

Where: All of New Jersey, including Philadelphia

When: Through 7 a.m. Tuesday

Note: Severe weather will be possible from a stretch roughly from midnight to dawn Tuesday

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

