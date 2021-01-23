Storm timing

Start: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, but only as spotty showers
Steady precipitation starts: Around midnight
Steady precipitation ends: 5 to 8 a.m. Tuesday
All precipitation ends: Tuesday evening
Therefore, Monday and Tuesday will not be washouts. However, pesky showers will be around. The reason for this has to do with the vast amounts of dry air available after the weekend cold snap. Northwest winds will feed in dry air from Canada through the afternoon, eating up much of the initial precipitation. Eventually, winds will turn to the northeast, picking up the moist, ocean air and begin precipitation.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
