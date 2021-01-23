 Skip to main content
Storm timing
Start: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, but only as spotty showers

Steady precipitation starts: Around midnight

Steady precipitation ends: 5 to 8 a.m. Tuesday

All precipitation ends: Tuesday evening 

Therefore, Monday and Tuesday will not be washouts. However, pesky showers will be around. The reason for this has to do with the vast amounts of dry air available after the weekend cold snap. Northwest winds will feed in dry air from Canada through the afternoon, eating up much of the initial precipitation. Eventually, winds will turn to the northeast, picking up the moist, ocean air and begin precipitation. 

RH Monday

Humidity values for 7 p.m. Monday from the Global Forecast System (GFS, American) model. The dry air will prevent precipitation from turning steady until a warm front lifts overnight (located where the blues are). 
Monday - Tuesday radar

The GFS model highlights the difficulties the storm has to get going with steady precipitation.  
