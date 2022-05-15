 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm Threats

Severe Wx Threats

Before getting into the threats, note that the highest likelihood of severe weather will be well inland, places like Jackson, Hammonton or Bridgeton. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has highlighted that in their risk assessment. 

Damaging winds that cause damage and power outages are the main concern. The next tier down will be a combination of a tornado risk and flooding rains, with large hail last.

A severe thunderstorm or tornado watch may be issued by the SPC midday Monday for the potential of severe weather or tornadoes. If damage is imminent, a warning will go out for a small area. That is the time to seek shelter.

