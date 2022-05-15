Storm Threats

Before getting into the threats, note that the highest likelihood of severe weather will be well inland, places like Jackson, Hammonton or Bridgeton. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has highlighted that in their risk assessment.

Damaging winds that cause damage and power outages are the main concern. The next tier down will be a combination of a tornado risk and flooding rains, with large hail last.

A severe thunderstorm or tornado watch may be issued by the SPC midday Monday for the potential of severe weather or tornadoes. If damage is imminent, a warning will go out for a small area. That is the time to seek shelter.

