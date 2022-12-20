Storm Summary

Drizzle will be around for much of Thursday. However, rain will begin between 1 and 4 p.m. Thursday. A wind swept rain will fall Thursday night. Wind damage is possible, mainly east of the Garden State Parkway. A rumble of thunder can occur, too.

Steady rain will give way to off and on showers 4 to 9 a.m. Friday. Minor to moderate stage tidal flooding will begin after dawn, lasting until midday. A finishing shot of rain will fall from mid-morning to the early afternoon. Damaging winds will threaten midday as a cold front passes.

Winds will continue to whip into the night. A flash freeze is not ruled out.