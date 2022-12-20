 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm Summary

Drizzle will be around for much of Thursday. However, rain will begin between 1 and 4 p.m. Thursday. A wind swept rain will fall Thursday night. Wind damage is possible, mainly east of the Garden State Parkway. A rumble of thunder can occur, too. 

Steady rain will give way to off and on showers 4 to 9 a.m. Friday. Minor to moderate stage tidal flooding will begin after dawn, lasting until midday. A finishing shot of rain will fall from mid-morning to the early afternoon. Damaging winds will threaten midday as a cold front passes.

Winds will continue to whip into the night. A flash freeze is not ruled out.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

