Storm Summary

Storm threats

Drizzle will develop Thursday morning as winds pick up from the southeast. The steady rain will start between noon and 2 p.m. Thursday. 

Rain will be steady into the night as winds strengthen. After 11 p.m., damaging winds will be possible. 

From 3 to 9 a.m. Friday, rain will turn into very spotty showers. However, strong winds will continue. Tidal flooding will be a concern between 5 and 10 a.m. 

A second round of rain will fall from 9 a.m. to between noon and 2 p.m. Non-accumulating snow will likely end the system west of the Garden State Parkway. 

As the storm ends, damaging winds will threaten again. Untreated roads and sidewalks may freeze over by sunset. 

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

