Storm number 1 will be the higher impact one, here's the snow map

Snow will begin between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday night, from west to east. This storm will have more moisture available to South Jersey, leading to potentially higher snow totals.

However, as the night goes on, temperatures will slowly warm. The potential for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will be possible anywhere in Southeastern New Jersey Thursday morning. This will end around 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.

I believe with 0.30 to 0.50 inches of precipitation available, where it stays all snow, 3 to 6 inches of snow will accumulate. That includes most of South Jersey, except the immediate shore in Atlantic and Cape May counties, as well as most of Cape May County.

Any light snow during the daytime may not stick to the ground. A moderate intensity snow will be needed for that.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

