Storm number 1 will be more powerful, but may have less snow
The set-up for the Wednesday night to Thursday morning storm system. 

Snow will begin between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday night, from west to east. This storm will have more moisture available to South Jersey, leading to potentially higher snow totals.

However, as the night goes on, temperatures will slowly warm. The potential for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will be possible anywhere in Southeastern New Jersey Thursday morning. This will end around 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.

Total liquid amounts will be between 0.25 to 0.50 inches. If this were to remain all snow, then 3 to 6 inches of snow would occur. However, it's no guarantee that it will be all snow. 

Any light snow during the daytime may not stick to the ground. A moderate intensity snow will be needed for that. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

