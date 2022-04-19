Storm damage was held to a minimum

Flooding on numerous streets, especially bay side, in Wildwood Crest, NJ. This specific video was taken at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and Washington Avenue. @NWS_MountHolly @NorEasterNick @ACPressMartucci @6abcWeather @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/j583NWgbmt— Robert Bennett (@stormchaser0026) April 19, 2022
Still damage reports were few and far between. Atlantic City Electric reported just a few hundred customers without power Monday evening. Cape May County dispatchers reported a few trees down and a light post in front of a bank in Cape May County. Press reporter Bill Barlow said Ocean City only had scattered porch furniture and deep puddles on some roads.
