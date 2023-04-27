Rain and winds will ramp up in unison on Sunday. This will begin between 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday. The storm system will be a coastal storm, that will start along the Gulf Coast, move into the Southeast and then hug the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Coastal flooding will be a concern between 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday as winds blow from the east and southeast. Minor stage tidal flooding, with up to four inches of salt water, will threaten on low-lying susceptible bayside roads. Tack on the rain, though and problems will be slightly worse.

Do not drive through the flooded salt waters, as it will damage your vehicle. Plan on alternative routes on roads like the Black Horse Pike, White Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland, for example.

The rain will follow into the night. Sustained winds will be 15 to 30 mph. Top gusts will be 45 mph in the rain. In a thunderstorm, which is possible, that increases to 65 mph. That's when power outages and wind damage becomes an issue.

Between 2 and 5 a.m., the rain will exit from Cape May to Ocean County. Winds will flip from the southeast and begin to come out of the west as the same speeds.

One more round of tidal flooding will be possible during the Monday morning high tide, 4 to 7 a.m. is the threat window. However, with winds already offshore, only the back bays would have issues.