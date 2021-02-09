Storm 2 may not even make it into all of South Jersey

After a break Thursday afternoon and evening, snow will try to work in around midnight Friday. This will last until Friday morning, with snow flurries lingering through the afternoon.

That is, is everywhere in South Jersey even sees precipitation. The center of the low pressure will move east through North Carolina and not make a turn to the north. Like the Jan., 2019 storm, this one will be cold enough for all snow. However, it may be too dry for snow.

The closer to Cape May, the more likely it is for snow. My forecast is for snow to fall in Lower Cape May County, but anywhere north of there will not be a guarantee.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

