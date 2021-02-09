 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm 2 may not even make it into all of South Jersey
0 comments

Storm 2 may not even make it into all of South Jersey

Storm 2

A depiction of how the second storm will wind up for South Jersey. The storm may stay so far south, that parts of the region wind up dry. 

After a break Thursday afternoon and evening, snow will try to work in around midnight Friday. This will last until Friday morning, with snow flurries lingering through the afternoon. 

That is, is everywhere in South Jersey even sees precipitation. The center of the low pressure will move east through North Carolina and not make a turn to the north. Like the Jan., 2019 storm, this one will be cold enough for all snow. However, it may be too dry for snow.

The closer to Cape May, the more likely it is for snow. My forecast is for snow to fall in Lower Cape May County, but anywhere north of there will not be a guarantee. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News