A wind swept rain will be around Friday night. While rain begins between 3 and 6 p.m. Friday, the worst of the storm will be 2 to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Here, heavy rain will reduce visibilities and make it difficult to get around. Total rainfall from storm one will be between 0.75 to 2 inches of rain. Fortunately, it's happening at a quiet time of day.

Wind gusts should top out at 45 mph overnight, coming out of the southeast. Typically, 45 mph is when wind damage issues start.

So, while you'll want to tie down your recycling bins outside, power outages will be unlikely.

The steady rain will then end between 7 and 11 a.m. Saturday, first along the shores of the Delaware Bay and then moving into Ocean County.

However, it'll still be a raw Saturday. More on that comes in the next section.