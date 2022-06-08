Beach tags: $40 seasonal, $17 weekly, $8 daily. Free to children ages 11 and younger. Also free to veterans and active military and their families (available for purchase/pickup at the Stone Harbor Beach Tag Office at 95th Street and the Beach).

What to do: Swimming, except on 81st, 86th, 110th, 112th, and 122nd street beaches. Rafts and surfboards are permitted at designated beaches only. Licensed sailboats are allowed in designated areas. Surfing is allowed 81st and 110th streets. Kayaking and catamaran rides are allowed from 122nd through 126th streets. No alcohol, picnics, fires, or glass bottles.