 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stockton's Darren Wan selected NJAC Field Athlete of the Week
0 comments
Stockton sports

Stockton's Darren Wan selected NJAC Field Athlete of the Week

  • 0

Stockton University senior Darren Wan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week on Monday for his performance at the All-Atlantic Region Championships last week.

Wan led Stockton to a ninth-place finish among 32 teams at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference meet by winning the hammer throw with a toss of 54.63 meters.

Wan topped a field of 20, and his winning throw went 7 inches further than the runner-up toss. The victory was his third of the season in the hammer throw. He also has four second-place finishes in the event this spring.

An all-NJAC second-team performer in the hammer throw, Wan set a  school record with a distance of 58.17 meters at the Osprey Twilight on April 30. He's ranked ninth in NCAA Division III in the hammer throw this spring and will compete at the D-III Track & Field Championships on May 27-29 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Darren Wan headshot

Wan

Darren Wan

2021 Stockton U. men's track and field team

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News