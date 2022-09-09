Stockton's Center for Community Engagement celebrates 10th anniversary

ATLANTIC CITY — As most students returned to school this week full of excitement, it may not have dawned on them yet that with a new year comes new homework.

But for students in the Atlantic City and Pleasantville area, there is plenty of help from volunteers at Stockton University and the Atlantic City police department to help them with that pesky homework.

Part of Stockton's Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning initiative to help better the community is the Homework Completion Service.

The Center for Community Engagement and the Office of Service Learning, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in August, started the Homework Completion Program and Naturalization Classes in 2020.

"This is the perfect opportunity for Stockton and its students to work with the community," said Merydawilda Colón, the executive director of Stockton's Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning.

The program takes place in three locations — Stanley S. Holmes Village and Buzby Homes Village, both in Atlantic City, and the Pleasantville Public Library, in partnership with the Atlantic City Housing Authority and Urban Development Agency and the Atlantic City police department.

"There's so many different diversity factors that affect the community," Colón said.

Colón said she was proud to say that over the past 10 years the center has been able to develop programs that help a diverse population of children and adults, largely by listening to the community.

"The members of the community are experts. Stockton is here to learn from them," said Colón.

The Homework Completion Program and Naturalization Classes are just two of the impactful programs Stockton created to address adversities in the Atlantic City area, although Colón hopes one day they'll be able expand the programs to the surrounding area.

Lauren Whaley has been a student fellow for the center's Homework Completion Program for three years now. She loves working with the program because the students are "super excited and full of personality," she said.

Whaley said most of the 15-20 students tutored by the program's volunteers are students in kindergarten through eighth grade. There are also some older students, who besides help with homework, benefit from hearing about their tutors' college insights.

"It helps them with their homework, but it also teaches them communication skills, especially with the older kids," said Whaley.

Isabelle DelRoss is another third-year student fellow for the Stockton Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning who mainly participates in the Naturalization classes.

"It has taught me how to be more aware of the world around me and help out, even in the smallest way," said DelRoss.

This year, the Naturalization classes will happen every Tuesday beginning Sept. 20 at Stockton's John F. Scarpa Academic Building.

Volunteers help participants practice and remember civic questions that are on the Naturalization tests, help with the application and selection process, and other challenges faced when trying to get naturalized.

DelRoss said there are typically between two and six volunteers weekly to help those seeking naturalization.

Colón said there are about 209 students in the homework completion program this year.

Atlantic City's Acting Chief James Sarkos said 15 officers participate in the Homework Completion Program, with at least three to five taking part each week.

Sarkos said he's seen the program help provide a non-violent safe space to young students, while also offering good role models and a supportive network.

"It's breaking barriers and building bridges,' Sarkos said. "Some kids have never met a police officer outside of service calls. We need to be interacting more in regular settings."

For more information on both the programs, visit the Stockton Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning's projects and initiatives website.