The Stockton University women's indoor track and field team turned in a record-setting performance at the Big Apple Invitational on Saturday.

Competing at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York, the Ospreys broke a six-year-old school record in the 4x400 relay. Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) and freshmen Kayla Kass, Emma Conroy and Emma Petrolia finished in 4 minutes, 57 seconds, nearly two seconds better than the previous record. The Ospreys finished fourth among 18 teams and were the only NCAA Division III team in the top 10.

Shahyan Abraham broke her own Stockton record in the weight throw, finishing third in a field of 45 with a throw of 17.58 meters. Her performance moved her into 11th place in the nation in D-III this season. She also finished fifth among 53 in the shot put. In both events, Abraham was the top D-III performer.

A third Stockton record nearly fell. Ashanae Morrison finished the 60 dash in 7.97 seconds to take second place in a field of 48. With the performance, she qualified for the Atlantic Region Championships.

Two members of the Ospreys' record-setting relay team also had strong individual performances. Kass finished 10th among 46 in the 800 in 2:20.53. Petrolia took 12th in a field of 26 in the triple jump (10.68m).

The Stockton men's team also had several strong performances.

Joseph Morales finished sixth, behind only D-I competitors, in a field of 20 in the pole vault (4.45m). Mike Carfagno (EHT) took eighth among 43 in the shot put (14.30m). He also was the top D-III finisher in his event.

Dontay Turner (Oakcrest) ran the 100 in 7.39 seconds to take 10th place in a field of 30 sprinters. Connor Wright (Hammonton) took 11th among 38 in the long jump (6.47m).