Stockton University

Stockton’s start date for the spring semester has not changed with classes beginning Jan. 18. The school currently requires all faculty, students and employees to be vaccinated or be approved for a medical and/or religious exemption. If you have been approved for an exemption, unvaccinated employees must report for daily screening for each day they work, while unvaccinated students must report for COVID screening twice a week.
The school is also requiring masks to be worn indoors, as it did for the fall semester.
The school is not requiring booster shots for the spring semester. Diane D'Amico, the university's director, news and media relations, noted that many students and staff are not eligible yet for the booster.